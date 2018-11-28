Nokia 7.1 gets Android Pie update; 4GB RAM variant to be launched in Europe

Nokia 7.1 has started receiving Android 9 Pie updates, as confirmed by HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas. This update is already available in the US, as per XDA Developers, and its phased roll out will bring Pie to other markets in the coming weeks. Nokia 7.1 is an Android One phone, though it was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo.

HMD’s chief product officer Sarvikas’ tweet reads “New day, and a new serving of Pie coming right up. Nokia 7.1 now on Android 9.” With this confirmation, Nokia 7.1 models will soon feature Adaptive Battery, gesture-based navigation, Slices, and App Actions, among other Android Pie tools.

Since this is an over-the-air (OTA) update, users can check for the same by going through Settings > System Update > Check for Update. This announcement comes soon after the Nokia 6.1 upgrade to Android Pie was confirmed last week.

According to a product listing from Czech website eKatalog, it is being rumoured that Nokia 7.1’s 4GB RAM variant will be made available in Europe soon. While the launch event saw HMD Global confirm 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options for Nokia 7.1, the former was the only version on sale.

Featuring a 5.84-inch FullHD+ display, the Nokia 7.1 is HDR 10 compatible, and has a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the Snapdragon 636 processor, this phone features a 3060mAh battery with fast charging support. Storage configurations on Nokia 7.1 include 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, and expandable memory up to 400GB via its microSD card slot.

Nokia 7.1 comes with Zeiss-branded dual rear cameras, that are vertically stacked. This configuration consists of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 5MP monochrome secondary sensor having f/2.4 aperture. Besides this, the phone also features an 8MP front camera.