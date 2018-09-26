Nokia 7.1, 7.1 Plus could be launched on October 4 with Snapdragon 710 processor

Leaks regarding the Nokia 7.1 Plus have been spotted in China, where the phone is expected to be launched first. (Image Source: MySmartPrice) Leaks regarding the Nokia 7.1 Plus have been spotted in China, where the phone is expected to be launched first. (Image Source: MySmartPrice)

HMD Global is expected to launch two Nokia 7.1 phones on October 4. Reported by NokiaPowerUser, the HMD Global-run smartphone brand could launch Nokia 7.1 alongside Nokia 7.1 Plus, that has been subject to leaks of late. Both phones are expected to run the Snapdragon 710 processor, though other specifications remain unknown.

Leaks regarding the Nokia 7.1 Plus have been spotted in China, where the phone is expected to be launched first. Like the Nokia 6.1 Plus (or Nokia X6) and Nokia 5.1 Plus (or Nokia X5), this phone could be called Nokia X7 in China,

As per recent leaks, NokiaPowerUser suggests that Nokia 7.1 Plus could feature a display notch, while Nokia 7.1 could come without any notch. This report also indicates that Nokia 7.1 Plus/Nokia X7 and Nokia 7.1 could feature dual rear cameras with Zeiss branding. Both phones could feature Android One branding as well.

While Nokia 7.1 is expected to be modeled around Nokia 6.1, leaks have begun to emerge about the specifications of Nokia 7.1 Plus. This includes a 360-degree CAD design video courtesy tipster @OnLeaks, which was reported by MySmartPrice. The phone is estimated as having a notched display, with a 1080×2280 resolution and 19:9 screen aspect ratio.

Nokia 7.1 Plus appears to sport a type-C USB port, which can be seen at the bottom in between the 3.5mm headphone jack and the speaker grille.

Also read: Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked image reveals notched display, launch expected on Oct 4

Running the Snapdragon 710 SoC, the phone is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie, and offer 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Also, the phone could sport a fingerprint sensor at the back, as spotted through image renders. Additional rumours indicate that the device could offer 18W fast charging.

