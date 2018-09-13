Nokia 6, Nokia 5 start receiving September Android Security patch

The September Android Security patch update brings fixes for numerous security issues. The September Android Security patch update brings fixes for numerous security issues.

Google recently released the September 2018 security patch for its Android operating system. Now, HMD Global has started rolling out the security update to its Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones. The update is currently being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion. According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the update is currently being rolled out in select countries, including – India, Russia, Romania, Macedonia, and Tunisia.

The Nokia 6 update download is sized at 104MB, whereas the Nokia 5 update is 98.7MB in size. To check if your device has received the update or not, you can go into your device’s settings panel, then head to the system tab. In there you need to press system updates and then click check for updates. If the update shows up you can simply click download and install the update.

The September Android Security patch update brings fixes for numerous security issues. The most severe flaw which the security patch fixes is a security issue related to the media framework of the operating system. The flaw could let a remote attacker execute arbitrary code using a specially crafted file to compromise the device and get all of the data. Additionally, the fix for this problem also fixes an issue within the Android runtime framework and library.

Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a microSD card support. The primary camera is 13MP and there’s an 8MP front shooter. Nokia 5 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage and a microSD card support. The smartphone sports a 16MP rear camera, while there’s an 8MP shooter on the front. Nokia 6 packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

