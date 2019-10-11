Nokia 6.2 with triple back cameras and 3,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

HMD Global today announced the launch of the Nokia 6.2 in the Indian market. The smartphone was initially unveiled along with the Nokia 7.2 in IFA 2019 held in Berlin last month. The Nokia 6.2 phone comes with a triple back camera setup and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and PureDisplay technology.

Under the hood, the Nokia 6.2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It comes with Google’s Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is upgradable to Android 10 under the Android One partnership program. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999 and it will be sold on Nokia’s official website and Amazon India and also in retail stores.

The Nokia 6.2 packs a 3,500mAh battery which the company claims can last up to two days. Coming to the optics of the phone, the Nokia 6.2 comes with three cameras at the back which comprises 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Speaking of the PureDisplay technology, HMD Global says that the Nokia 6.2 has a dedicated Pixelworks visual processor with the help of which the smartphone upscales video content to HDR quality in real-time, with up to a billion shades of colour, higher contrast and expanded dynamic range.

The Nokia 6.2 has a dedicated button for Google Assistant for quickly accessing the AI assistant by Google. Apart from this, users will also get a 3-month membership trial to Google One at no extra cost. Google One members get 100GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos and access to premium support from Google experience in a shareable family plan.

Customers buying the Nokia 6.2 with an HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on EMI and credit card regular transactions done through Pinelabs terminals in the retail stores, will receive a 10 per cent cashback. Apart from this, customers buying the phone through finance from Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank and HDBFS will avail the benefit of zero down payment, zero processing fee and no interest cost till October 31.

Reliance Jio users buying the Nokia 6.2 can avail benefits of Rs 7,200 on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans which include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Rs 3,000 vouchers from Cleartrip and Rs 2,000 off on Zoomcar.

Those who buy the Nokia 6.2 online will receive Rs 1,500 gift card from Nokia’s official website till November 30. Those who buy it from Amazon India can receive an additional exchange value of Rs 2,000 from October 12-17 and if they use ICICI Bank credit and debit cards for purchase they will get a 10 per cent instant discount.