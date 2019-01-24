Nokia 6.2 with punch-hole display passes certification, launch at MWC 2019?

Nokia smartphones with model number TA-1139 speculated to be Nokia 6.1 has been certified in Indonesia ahead of its possible launch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This was reported by NokiaPowerUser. Prior to this, the smartphone passed certification in Russia.

Though details are unclear at this point, Nokia 6.2 could be HMD Global’s first smartphone with a punch hole display and it could be unveiled alongside flagship, Nokia 9 PureView in February. Reports also suggest that the successor to Nokia 6.1 will first launch in China in January or February.

Nokia 6.2 is expected to be a mid-range phone having a 6.2-inch punch-hole display. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM. Nokia 6.2 is said to sport 16MP Carl Zeiss-branded rear cameras and OZO audio. The front camera will be included in the in-display punch-hole.

Nokia’s MWC 2019 event was confirmed by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. However, it does not reveal which devices will be announced at the event. Nokia 9 PureView with the world’s first penta-lens camera setup is also rumoured to be unveiled alongside Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to launch with five cameras at the back. It will likely come with a 5.9-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay technology. The processor will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Android One-branded smartphone is also said to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It remains to be seen how the phones will be priced. Even after Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 are announced at the MWC, the devices will not hit the Indian market before mid-March. Nokia’s last year flagship, Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in India at a price of Rs 49,999. Nokia 9 PureView could be priced higher given the penta-lens camera system.