Nokia 6.2 likely to launch in India at HMD Global’s June 6 launch event

Nokia Mobiles posted a teaser on Twitter for a launch event scheduled for June 6, 2019. While the Finnish company did not reveal any details about the event or the phone it is planning to launch, a tipster claims that HMD Global will soon launch Nokia 6.2. There is a high possibility that the company might unveil the Nokia 6.2 at the event.

A tweet from Twitter user @Nokia_anew indicates that HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 6.2 with a price tag of around $290 (around Rs 20,000). The tweet also mentions new colours, Zooming capability and dedicated night mode on the upcoming device.

HMD Global is also hosting a launch event in India on June 6 at 11:30 am onwards. So it is possible the company might launch the Nokia 6.2 in India on the coming Thursday.

Nokia is hosting a launch event in India on June 6,The teaser for the launch event, shared by Nokia on its official handle, also hints at multiple colour options for the device. Another teaser from Nokia also hints at night sight camera on the upcoming device scheduled to launch on June 6.

In April, HMD Global launched Nokia X71 in Taiwan (alongside the Nokia 9 PureView) priced at TWD 11,900 (around Rs 26,500). There are rumours suggesting that Nokia will launch the X71 globally as the Nokia 6.2, however, Nokia anew tweeted that the Nokia 6.2 is not the Nokia X71.

Nokia X71 features a 6.39-inch Ful HD+ full-screen display with a punch-hole on the top left corner of the screen with 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Nokia X71 features a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Other sensors on the rear camera module include a 5MP depth of field sensor with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The front camera on the device is a 16MP (f/2.0 aperture) selfie shooter located in the punch-hole. The battery on the Nokia X71 is 3,500mAh with support for 18W fast charging.