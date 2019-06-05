Nokia 6.2 teased with waterdrop-style notch, launch set for June 6

HMD Global will be holding a launch event on June 6 in India. At the event, the company is expected to launch a new member to its smartphone family, dubbed Nokia 6.2. It has already teased that the new device will come with a Night Mode-like feature to enhance low-light photography.

Now, the company has posted a new teaser on Twitter, which shows that the next device will come with a waterdrop style notch, facial recognition capabilities and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

It is being said that the Nokia 6.2 will be a rebranded version of the Nokia X71, which is already selling in the global markets. However, the Nokia X71 sports a hole-punch display, this might mean that the Nokia 6.2 might be a completely new device HMD Global launches in India.

This will not be the first device from the company to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button. The company has already launched the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 in the Indian market, both of which come with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Previous teasers have also suggested that the device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, curved back and a power button with a notification light. The night mode might be a feature added to the company’s Camera app, which might roll out to all other smartphones from the brand soon.

Unlock the new you at a glance on 06 June 2019. Stay tuned to #GetAhead pic.twitter.com/ZQepfiQkvG — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) June 5, 2019

Take note, that HMD Global has been posting these teasers from both the Nokia Mobile India and Nokia Mobile Twitter accounts. This might mean that the company may be launching the device globally as it has done in the past with a few phones.