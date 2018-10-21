Nokia 6.1 to get Android 9.0 Pie soon, confirms company

Nokia 6.1 2018 edition to get Android 9.0 Pie update soon

The Nokia 6.1 will get Android Pie update soon, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said, adding that the phone will skip Beta Labs and the final build of Android 9.0 Pie will be released soon. “Next. We will skip betalabs on Nokia 6.1 and roll out 🍰 soon,” Juho tweeted in response to a query on the Nokia 6.1 Android Pie update.

For those unaware, Nokia Beta Labs is a service in which beta software for Nokia smartphones are available for users to test new features and improvements before they are rolled out to ‘stable channel’. HMD Global recently released Android 9.0 update via Nokia Beta Labs for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The latest update brought Adaptive Battery, gesture-based navigation and App Actions for the mid-range Nokia smartphone. Off late, the company has released a stable Android 9.0 Pie update to the Nokia 7 Plus as well.

To recall, Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) made its debut at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona this year. The smartphone recently received a price cut of Rs 1,500 for the 3GB RAM model, as per a report. Nokia 6.1 is now said to retail at Rs 13,499 for the 3GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM model with a price slash of Rs 1,000 now comes for a price of Rs 16,499, as per the report.

Next. We will skip betalabs on Nokia 6.1 and roll out 🍰 soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 20, 2018

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.1 features a 5.5-inch full HD display. The Android One powered smartphone currently runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Nokia 6.1 sports Carl Zeiss branded 16MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery and it supports a USB Type-C port with fast charging.

