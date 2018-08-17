Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed by Rs 1,500: Specifications and features

Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has been slashed by Rs 1,500. Nokia 6.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now selling for Rs 15,499. Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has been slashed by Rs 1,500. Nokia 6.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now selling for Rs 15,499.

Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has been slashed by Rs 1,500. The smartphone made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this year. Nokia 6.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage was launched in India in April at Rs 16,999. The storage model is now selling for Rs 15,499. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant made its way into India in May at a price of Rs 18,999. It can now be bought at Rs 17,499. The new prices are live on Nokia’s India site.

Nokia 6.1 sports a metal unibody design. It gets a 5.5-inch FHD display and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Android One phone comes with Android OS updates for the next two years as well as regular monthly security updates from Google promised. Nokia 6.1 is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor, and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone has a 16MP rear camera with Zeiss optics. It supports a USB Type-C port with fast charging.

Nokia is expected to launch Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One phone in India on August 21. The phone is called Nokia X6 in China, while Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant’s name. Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched in Honk Kong under Google’s Android One program, just like Nokia 6.1. It will get Android updates for the next two years.

Also read: Nokia X6 user guide hints at India launch soon: A closer look at the phone

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on top screen. It runs Android Oreo. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3,060 mAh one with support for quick charge technology. Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 16MP+5MP lens. The front camera is 16MP with dual tone flash.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd