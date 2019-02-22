Nokia 6.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched in India

HMD Global has launched a new variant of its Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone in India. The new higher memory variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device is priced at Rs 18,499 and will be made available in three colour options – Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue. It is currently available exclusively on the company’s official webstore and will be made available across leading offline stores in India starting March 1.

Airtel users will be able to avail a Rs 2,000 instant cashback along with 240GB of 4G/3G data over 12 months on recharges of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a display resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration. All of this is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

The device features a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 16MP camera lens paired with a 5MP secondary camera sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera sensor for taking selfies.

In related news, the company recently released Google’s Android 9.0 Pie update for its Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone. The update brings various new features like App Actions and Digital Wellbeing to the device.