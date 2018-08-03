Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Nokia 6.1 Plus with 19:9 aspect ratio display to launch next in India?

Nokia 6.1 Plus might soon be coming to the Indian market suggests a new tweet sent out by the company.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 3, 2018 1:55:51 pm
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia X6, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia X5, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications, Nokia 6.1 Plus price, Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch, Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India, Nokia 6.1 Plus specs Nokia 6.1 was first launched in Hong Kong last month under Google’s Android One initiative.

HMD Global recently launched the global variant of the Nokia X6 smartphone rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong. The company has now released a teaser on the Nokia Mobile India Twitter account, suggesting that India might be the next targeted market for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia is asking its fans to participate in a contest to join the next exclusive launch event in the country. It is being assumed that the company is referring to the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch event considering the fact that a support page for the same recently emerged on the Indian website of the company. The listing was later removed. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in Hong Kong under Google’s Android One initiative for HKD 2,288 (approximately Rs 20,000).

Also Read: Nokia brings two new Snake games to Facebook Camera using AR

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a display resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

As for the cameras, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 16MP camera lens paired with a 5MP secondary camera sensor both of which have an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement