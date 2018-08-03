Nokia 6.1 Plus with 19:9 aspect ratio display to launch next in India?

Nokia 6.1 was first launched in Hong Kong last month under Google’s Android One initiative. Nokia 6.1 was first launched in Hong Kong last month under Google’s Android One initiative.

HMD Global recently launched the global variant of the Nokia X6 smartphone rebranded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong. The company has now released a teaser on the Nokia Mobile India Twitter account, suggesting that India might be the next targeted market for the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia is asking its fans to participate in a contest to join the next exclusive launch event in the country. It is being assumed that the company is referring to the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch event considering the fact that a support page for the same recently emerged on the Indian website of the company. The listing was later removed. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in Hong Kong under Google’s Android One initiative for HKD 2,288 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with a display resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with the Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

All the Nokia fans out there tell us your favorite Nokia smartphone experience and stand a chance to witness the next exclusive launch event. Click the link below to participate and stay tuned for more! https://t.co/uJpt3Onj7w pic.twitter.com/yrFkgnqpAE — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) August 1, 2018

As for the cameras, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 16MP camera lens paired with a 5MP secondary camera sensor both of which have an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

