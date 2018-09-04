Nokia 6.1 Plus update removes ‘hide notch’ feature, enrages users

The full bezel mode would help users hide the notch by covering the side areas with a black bar. The full bezel mode would help users hide the notch by covering the side areas with a black bar.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone in India for Rs 15,999. The company has started rolling out an OTA update for the device alongside Android’s August security patch. Users have started reporting that after the update, the hide-the-notch feature has disappeared from their smartphones.

Nokia 6.1 Plus users are reporting on Twitter that after installing the update on their smartphone the option to view the status bar in default mode or the full bezel mode has disappeared. The full bezel mode would help users hide the notch by covering the side areas with a black bar. However, the status bar would not take much space in this mode as the details including the battery percentage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, time indicators would still be located in the black bar.

The removal of this feature seems to be a bug, which the company might fix very soon via an OTA update. The changelog for the update contained no mention about the removal of the feature, which leads us to believe this might have been a mistake or a bug.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, also known as Nokia X6 in China, is the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature a notch. The phone uses glass on both the front and back of the device. On the front, the handset sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable via a microSD. The device is backed by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 through its USB Type-C port. Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One-branded phone, which means it will have the latest Android version and regular security updates. The phone comes with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box, but it should get Android 9 Pie in the coming weeks.

On the camera front, Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a primary 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a secondary 5MP monochrome sensor. Plus, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 sensor on the front.

