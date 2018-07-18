Nokia 6.1 Plus to launch in India during August-September period: Report

Nokia X6 or Nokia 6.1 Plus will launch in India during August or September, claims a new report. Nokia X6 or Nokia 6.1 Plus will launch in India during August or September, claims a new report.

Nokia X6 was the company’s first smartphone with a notch on the display, launched in China in May 2018. The speculation is that a global variant of the Nokia X6 will launch as Nokia 6.1 Plus outside of China, and the first launch will take place on July 19. But what about the Nokia X6 or Nokia 6.1 Plus’ launch in India? According to a new report, this could only take place post August.

NokiaPowerUser has reported quoting retail sources that Nokia X6 will come to India, but the release dates are not final. The sources confirmed that Nokia 6.1 Plus will not come to India before August, so we are looking at a August-September timeline. The report adds that the launch could take place in August, but the phone might only go on sale in September.

We have seen HMD Global do this in the past where the Nokia phone was launched early, but sales only started in the next month or so.

Previously a user guide for the Nokia X6 was spotted on the company’s India website, which was seen as confirmation that the company plans to bring the phone to India. Nokia X5 is another smartphone that HMD Global will launch soon. Nokia X5 will launch in China on July 19, and it is expected to come to other markets as Nokia 5.1 Plus.

In terms of specifications, Nokia X6 has a 5.8-inches display with FHD+ resolution. The display aspect ratio is 19:9 and the smartphone has a double-sided glass body with an aluminium alloy metal frame. Nokia X6 runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The rear camera is 16MP+5MP and the front camera is 5MP, the battery on board is 3060 mAh.

