Nokia 6.1 Plus spotted on Geekbench, could sport Snapdragon 636 processor

Nokia 6.1 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench, just days before its global launch. This can be seen as confirmation that the Nokia X6 will be re-branded as the Nokia 6.1 Plus, as this phone comes with the same hardware as its Chinese counterpart. However, HMD Global is yet to make an official on the launch of this phone. While Nokia X6 was launched in May in China, its global variant Nokia 6.1 Plus, will be launched in Hong Kong on July 19.

The Geekbench listing of the Nokia 6.1 Plus shows scores for the 4GB RAM variant of the device. Besides revealing that the phone runs on Snapdragon 636 SoC, this listing also confirms that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This falls in line with speculation, that indicates this phone will be a part of Google’s Android One programme, making it eligible for quick OS updates.

While on single-core, the phone gets a score of 1332 on Geekbanch, the multi-core score stands at 4903.

On the specifications front, Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display, with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage, that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card support. Nokia X6 is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Coming to its cameras, Nokia X6 sports a dual-rear camera setup, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary monochrome sensor, supported by LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0, that enables that phone’s Face Unlock feature as well.

