Nokia 6.1 Plus first sale at 12pm on Flipkart: Launch offers, price, specs, etc

Nokia 6.1 Plus will go on sale in India for the first time on August 30, which is today. Consumers can purchase the device from Flipkart at 12pm. Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999 and is available in one variant, with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In case you are not aware, Nokia 6.1 Plus is pitched as a mid-end smartphone, featuring a notched display, premium glass design and dual rear cameras. The smartphone was launched in India last week, alongside the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Price and availability

Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999. In India, HMD Global is selling the Nokia 6.1 Plus in one variant: 4GB + 64GB storage. Until now the phone was available on pre-orders, but now will go on sale on both Flipkart and Nokia online store. The phone will begin shipping on August 31, as per the official Nokia online store.

As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio customers get Airtel customers will receive Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240 GB data over 12 months on the plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448. Plus, Flipkart customers get 5 per cent instant discount on purchases made using Axis Buzz credit card, as well as 5 per cent on EMI transactions using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Specifications, features

Nokia 6.1 Plus, also known as Nokia X6 in China, is the first smartphone from HMD Global to feature a notch. The phone uses glass on both the front and back of the device. On the front, the handset sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD support. The phone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 through its USB Type-C port. Nokia X6 is an Android One-branded phone, which means it will the latest Android version and regular security updates. The phone comes with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box, but it should get Android 9 Pie in the coming weeks.

On the camera front, Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a primary 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a secondary 5MP monochrome sensor. Plus, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 sensor on the front.

