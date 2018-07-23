Nokia 6.1 Plus user guide with SAR value spotted on India site; likely to launch soon

Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is a rebranded version of Nokia X6, is expected to launch in India soon. Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is a rebranded version of Nokia X6, is expected to launch in India soon.

Nokia 6.1 Plus could make its Indian debut sooner than expected. While the company is yet to announce its plans to bring the Nokia 6.1 Plus to the country, an alleged user guide has been spotted on the Nokia India’s official site along with SAR value details.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus user guide was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser, and the publication claims the launch is expected to happen sometime in August or September. The report further adds that the user guide for the Nokia 6.1 Plus with the Indian SAR information is “correct and valid”. It seems as if the Finnish company is planning to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India in the coming days.

Nokia 6.1 Plus appears to be a global device, and will likely to launch in a number of markets. The handset has already been launched in Hong Kong and the company is expected to make the Nokia 6.1 Plus available in more markets like Taiwan and Russia. For those who’re not aware, Nokia 6.1 Plus is a rebranded version of Nokia X6 which was launched in China in May. In India and other markets, Nokia 6.1 Plus will come with the Android One branding. The specifications and features of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are exactly the same as the Nokia X6.

The mid-end smartphone sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080) display and an aspect ratio of 19:9 with the controversial notch design. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and microSD support. The handset is backed by a 3060mAh battery. Other features of the Nokia 6.1 Plus include a dual-camera setup (16MP+5MP), 16MP front-facing snapper, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connection. In Hong Kong, Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at HKD 2,888 (or approx Rs 21,000). Expect the smartphone to priced under Rs 25,000 when it hits the Indian market. Nokia 6.1 Plus will be pitted against the Vivo V9, Samsung Galaxy J8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and more.

