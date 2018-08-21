Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have been launched: Price in India, specifications, features, sale date, and more details. Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones have been launched: Price in India, specifications, features, sale date, and more details.

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus, along with Nokia 5.1 Plus in India. Both phones come with a notched display, a glass back, and dual-cameras on the back. Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 15,999, while the Nokia 5.1 Plus price will be announced in September. These phones are rebranded versions of the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5, both of which are already available in China.

Out of the two, Nokia 6.1 Plus has slightly better specifications and features. It’s the first smartphone under the Nokia brand to come with a display notch. The highlight of the phone includes a glass back, and a 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD support. The phone is powered by a 3,060 mAh battery which supports Quick Charge 3.0 through its USB Type-C port. Nokia X6 is an Android One-branded phone, which means it will the latest Android version and regular security updates. The phone comes with Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box, but it should get Android 9 Pie in the coming weeks.

Read more: Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 15,999 for Nokia 6. 1 Plus

On the camera front, Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of a primary 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a secondary 5MP monochrome sensor. Plus, there’s a 16MP f/2.0 sensor on the front.

Next up is the Nokia 5.1 Plus. This is essentially Nokia’s budget smartphone with a glass body, dual-lens camera, and a notched display. The handset features a huge 5.9-inch IPS LCD display (1,520 x 720-pixel resolution) and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 chipset and comes equipped with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The entire phone is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is essentially Nokia’s budget smartphone with a glass body, dual-lens camera, and a notched display. Nokia 5.1 Plus is essentially Nokia’s budget smartphone with a glass body, dual-lens camera, and a notched display.

Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with Android 8.1 Oreo and is branded as an Android One smartphone. There’s a dual-lens camera system on the back of the phone, featuring a 13MP primary snapper and a depth-sensing 5MP lens, with an f/2.0 aperture. It also has an 8MP selfie camera around the front.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd