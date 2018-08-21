Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch, price in India, Live: Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are expected to launch in India today. Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch, price in India, Live: Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are expected to launch in India today.

Nokia 6.1 Plus mobile is expected to launch in India today. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia branded phones, is hosting an event in Delhi, to introduce its latest mid-range flagship phone in the market. Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a notched display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with a dual-rear camera as well. In contrast, Nokia 6.1 which was launched earlier in India, does not have a dual camera at the back.

Nokia 6.1 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive device as well based on the teasers we have seen. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will go on sale immediately after launch or whether HMD Global will make users wait before they can buy the phone. The other crucial aspect about Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the price. The phone is expected to cost under Rs 20,000. The expectation is that Nokia 5.1 Plus could also launch in India today.