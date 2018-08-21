Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus India launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus mobile is expected to launch in India today. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia branded phones, is hosting an event in Delhi, to introduce its latest mid-range flagship phone in the market. Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a notched display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with a dual-rear camera as well. In contrast, Nokia 6.1 which was launched earlier in India, does not have a dual camera at the back.
Nokia 6.1 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive device as well based on the teasers we have seen. It remains to be seen if the smartphone will go on sale immediately after launch or whether HMD Global will make users wait before they can buy the phone. The other crucial aspect about Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the price. The phone is expected to cost under Rs 20,000. The expectation is that Nokia 5.1 Plus could also launch in India today.
Two Nokia phones comes to India today: Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus. Both could sport dual-rear cameras at the back.
We are among the top 10 smartphone manufacturers globally, says Florian. "For us India is among the top 3 markets globally. We have doubled down our manufacturing prowess in India," he adds. "We are lauching two new Nokia devices India today," he confirms
Florian Seiche. Chief Executive Officer, HMD Global, takes the stage at the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch.
Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to cost under Rs 20,000 in India. The Nokia 6.1 was launched at Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM option, while the 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage was launched at Rs 18,999 in India. It remains to be seen how the Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced in the market, though it will likely be under Rs 20,000. If one goes by converting the Hong Kong price which was HKD 2,288, then Nokia 6.1 Plus will cost Rs 20,303.
HMD Global is hosting a livestream for the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India. The link is available on YouTube on the Nokia Mobile page.
HMD Global is expected to launch two phones in India today. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a given, but the Nokia 5.1 Plus could also be revealed. Teasers on Flipkart are talking about 'Two of Kind' devices, which is being seen as confirmation that two phones will be introduced. Nokia X5 has already launched in China and this is expected to be rebranded as Nokia 5.1 Plus for India.