Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus get price cuts for limited time: Here is how to avail it

HMD Global has reduced the prices of Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. Both smartphones are now selling at discounted prices on Nokia’s official website.

Advertising

The Nokia 5.1 Plus’s 3GB RAM variant and the Nokia 6.1 Plus’s 4GB RAM variant are currently available with a promotional discount of Rs 1,750 from Nokia’s online store. To avail this discount, buyers need to use the code ‘DEAL1750’ at the checkout page.

After applying the code, the effective price of Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant will come down to Rs 8,849 from the original price of Rs 10,599. Also, the price of Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM variant will reduce to Rs 13,749 from the regular price of Rs 15,499.

Along with this discount, those who are Airtel customers can also avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 and 240GB of data. The cashback will be in the form of Rs 50 cashback per month for 40 months. However, to avail this cashback, users need to recharge their number with Rs 199, Rs 249, or the Rs 448 plans from Airtel.

Advertising

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 ratio. It has 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front camera and hosts a 3,060mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and now comes updated with Android 9 Pie, the latest Android operating system, giving users access to the latest and exclusive features from Google such as App Actions and Digital Wellbeing. The device was launched in August last year.

Also read Nokia 4.2 review: A compact phone in the budget segment

Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor, and features dual 13MP+5MP cameras along with an 8MP front camera. The 5.1 Plus is backed by a 3,060mAh battery and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.