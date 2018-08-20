Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, specs, etc

Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch to happen tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications, features, etc. Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch to happen tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications, features, etc.

Nokia 6.1 Plus will make its India debut on August 21, which is tomorrow. Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is said to be a rebranded version of Nokia X6, will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. It’s the company’s first smartphone from HMD Global to adopt a controversial cut-out (also known as a ‘notch’) above the screen. The latest mid-end smartphone will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor Play, and Huawei Nova 3i. Here’s everything you need to know about Nokia 6.1 Plus a.k.a Nokia X6, including its specifications, features, expected price, and more.

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India: Where is it and when is it?

Nokia 6.1 Plus will launch in India on August 21, which is tomorrow. The Finnish company has planned an event in India, which is being held in Delhi. The launch event will begin at 12pm (IST).

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

Nokia fans will be able to watch the live launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. All you need to tune in to Nokia Mobile’s YouTube channel to watch the live unveiling of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Alternatively, you can follow Nokia Mobile’s Facebook and Twitter handles to get all the news, launch offers, price in real time.

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch in India: Expected price, specifications, and features

Nokia 6.1 Plus is HMD Global’s latest global mid-end smartphone. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the first smartphone from Nokia to feature a notch, the hottest design trend in 2018. It’s also the first Nokia-branded phone to have an aspect ratio of 19:9, which helps the phone to compete with other mid-end phones within the same price bracket.

The phone uses glass back on both front and back, and that means it is prone to fingerprints and smudges. The 5.8-inch edge-to-edge FHD+ (2880 x 1080) display dominates the front with minimal bezels on the sides and top of the screen.

Under the hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus is a typical smartphone. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also there to expand the internal memory. Around the back, Nokia has fitted a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 16MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary camera, both of which have f/2.0 apertures. On the front, there’s a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One-branded smartphone, which means it runs a pre-version of Android with no bloatware or any form of custom skin on top. Currently, Nokia 6.1 Plus runs on Android 8.1 Oreo but the phone should get the latest Android 9.0 Pie in the coming weeks. The smartphone is powered by a 3,060mAh battery, which is rechargeable via USB Type-C port.

In China, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs 1299 Yuan (or approx Rs 13,220). Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 17,990 when it hits the Indian market. The handset is exclusive to Flipkart.

