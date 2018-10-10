Nokia 6.1 Plus gets Android 9.0 beta update via Nokia Beta Labs

Nokia 6.1 Plus gets Android 9.0 Pie beta update via Nokia Beta Labs

Nokia 6.1 Plus has received Android 9.0 Pie update via Nokia Beta Labs, as per HMD Global’s latest announcement. The information comes courtesy of the company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas who posted about the update on his Twitter account.

“Hungry for pie? If you’re a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you’ll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs. https://www.nokia.com/phones/betalabs,” his tweet reads.

To try the Android Pie, Nokia 6.1 Plus users will have to visit the Nokia Beta Labs website and sign in by putting credentials or either signing with Google or Facebook account. Notably, HMD Global recently rolled out stable Android Pie update for the Nokia 7 Plus. With Android 9.0 Pie, Nokia 6.1 Plus will get App Actions, Adaptive Battery and new gestures among other features.

Also Read- Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 7 Plus: Specifications, features comparison

To recall, Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India in August this year. The phone comes for a price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The internal storage can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

Hungry for pie? 🥧 If you’re a Nokia 6.1 Plus user, you’ll be happy to know that Android 9 is now available to test in #Nokiamobilebetalabs. https://t.co/siaoX5xEmR #Nokiamobile #Android9 pic.twitter.com/0oiLr0NI09 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 9, 2018

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus houses dual rear camera set up having 16MP + 5MP camera sensors. Up front, it has a 16MP sensor. Nokia 6.1 Plus currently has a stock version of Android Oreo OS. The phone is a part of Google’s Android One initiative which means the user will get timely security and software updates. The phone is backed by a 3060mAh battery and it supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd