Nokia 6.1 Plus appears in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi certifications ahead of India launch

Nokia 6.1 Plus spotted on Bluetooth and WiFi certifications. The phone is supposed to launch in India on August 21.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global name for the Nokia X6 that was launched in China, earlier this year. HMD Global has already sent invites for an India event on August 21 in Delhi, and the expectation is that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be revealed at the event. However, the invite does not mention any particular device as such.

According to NokiaPowerUser, global variants of the Nokia 6.1 Plus have appeared in WiFi and Bluetooth certifications. The model number for the global variants is listed as TA-1116, TA-1103 and TA-1083. The website has also shared screenshots of the Bluetooth and WiFi certification for these variants.

Earlier, the Nokia 6.1 Plus user guide was sported on the India website of Nokia mobiles, which also talked about certification from DoT, etc, hinting that the phone would be coming to the Indian market soon. Later, HMD Global’s invite confirmed that at least one new phone was coming to India on August 21, which will likely be the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus has also been certified in other markets like Indonesia and Thailand, thus hinting at its launch in these markets as well. Nokia 6.1 Plus is revamped version of the Nokia X6, and also comes with Android One branding for the global markets.

Nokia 6.1 Plus has officially launched in Hong Kong with similar specifications to the Nokia X6. In Hong Kong, Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One version sells at a price of HKD 2,288, which is around Rs 20,100 on conversion. It was launched in two colour options, which are Blue and White.

Nokia 6. 1 Plus has a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with 2280 X 1080 pixels resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:9. This was officially the first phone from Nokia to sport a notch on top. Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,060 mAh.

It has 16MP+5MP dual-rear camera, and 16MP front camera. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and the phone has a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

