Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One, global variant of Nokia X6, launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One or Nokia X6 global variant has been launched in Hong Kong. The smartphone has been announced under Google’s Android One program, which means Nokia 6.1 Plus will offer a stock Android experience as well as regular software updates. To recall, Nokia X6 made its official debut in China earlier this year. Except for the Android One branding, rest of the specifications and features of Nokia 6.1 Plus are the same as the original Nokia X6.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One price and availability

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One will sell at a price of HKD 2,288, which is around Rs 20,100 on conversion. The smartphone will go on sale in Hong Kong starting July 24. Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One will be available in two colour options – Blue and White. It is unclear when the phone will make its way into other markets globally.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One specifications and features

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with 2280 X 1080 pixels resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 with a notch on top. Notably, Nokia X6 is the first Nokia phone to sport an Apple iPhone X-like notch on the front. It runs Android Oreo. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3,060 mAh one with support for quick charge technology.

Nokia X6 comes with a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 16MP+5MP lens. HMD Global has introduced a RGB and monochrome sensor combination for this smartphone. The front camera is 16MP with dual tone flash. In terms of connectivity, the device supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS, and a USB Type-C (USB 2.0). Sensors on the device include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope and a fingerprint sensor.

