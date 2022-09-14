scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is an XpressMusic throwback with detachable earbuds and 4G

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio's design language harkens back to the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was launched in 2007.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is pictured here in black/redThe Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with detachable earbuds. (Image credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a new 5G feature phone from the company that celebrates the XpressMusic line of Nokia mobiles that was discontinued in 2010. The new Nokia phone comes with dedicated audio control buttons and a visual design that harkens back to the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was launched in 2007. Also this is a 4G-ready feature phone.

The dual-sim Nokia Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage that can be extended by up to 32 GB with a MicroSD card. It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a 0.3 MP rear camera with an LED flash module. It is powered by a Unisoc T107​ processor and comes with the Nokia’s S30+ operating system. The phone is 138.9 mm long, 47.7 mm thick and 16.2 mm thick. It weighs 129.1 grams

Also Read |Nothing Phone 1’s big discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out details here

The phone is available in either a white/red or a black/red colour combination and features a rounded shape that is aimed at improving grip. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has gone through “rigorous testing” to meet the company’s durability standards.

The phone comes with detachable wireless Nokia earbuds and can store and play of MP3 songs. It comes with a 1,450mAh battery that according to the company can deliver hours of talk time and playback time and last weeks on standby. The phone supports VoLTE calls and the included earbuds come with “environmental noise cancellation.” The phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee promise.

The Nokia 5710 Express Audio will cost Rs 4,999 and is already available on Nokia.com. It will go on sale through other retail outlets and online platforms on September 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:09:30 pm
Next Story

Cook Studio vs Coke Studio: Food blogger to change channel’s name to ‘Cook Pro 6’ after court intervention

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement