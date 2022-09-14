Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is an XpressMusic throwback with detachable earbuds and 4G

HMD Global has announced the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a new 5G feature phone from the company that celebrates the XpressMusic line of Nokia mobiles that was discontinued in 2010. The new Nokia phone comes with dedicated audio control buttons and a visual design that harkens back to the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was launched in 2007. Also this is a 4G-ready feature phone.

The dual-sim Nokia Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage that can be extended by up to 32 GB with a MicroSD card. It comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a 0.3 MP rear camera with an LED flash module. It is powered by a Unisoc T107​ processor and comes with the Nokia’s S30+ operating system. The phone is 138.9 mm long, 47.7 mm thick and 16.2 mm thick. It weighs 129.1 grams

The phone is available in either a white/red or a black/red colour combination and features a rounded shape that is aimed at improving grip. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio has gone through “rigorous testing” to meet the company’s durability standards.

Which Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a bit of you? 🤍 or 🖤? pic.twitter.com/ePzUYMAUpE — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) July 21, 2022

The phone comes with detachable wireless Nokia earbuds and can store and play of MP3 songs. It comes with a 1,450mAh battery that according to the company can deliver hours of talk time and playback time and last weeks on standby. The phone supports VoLTE calls and the included earbuds come with “environmental noise cancellation.” The phone comes with a one-year replacement guarantee promise.

The Nokia 5710 Express Audio will cost Rs 4,999 and is already available on Nokia.com. It will go on sale through other retail outlets and online platforms on September 19.