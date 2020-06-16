Nokia 5310, Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Motorola One Fusion+ and Nokia 5310 launched in India. (Image: Flipkart) Motorola One Fusion+ and Nokia 5310 launched in India. (Image: Flipkart)

HMD Global today launched a feature phone Nokia 5310— a fresh take on the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress-music from the past. Motorola also launched a new device by the name Motorola One Fusion+ in India that comes with pop-up camera and quad-rear camera setup.

The Nokia 5310 is priced at Rs 3,399 and it goes on sale starting June 23 via Amazon India website. The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 16,999 for the lone model of 6GB RAM. The One Fusion+ goes on sale starting June 24 via Flipkart.

Nokia 5310: Specifications and features

The key features of Nokia 5310 include dedicated music buttons and dual-front facing speakers. The feature phone runs Nokia Series 30+ OS and comes with an MP3 player and support for wireless FM radio.

The Nokia 5310 is powered by MT6260A processor paired with 8MB RAM, 16MB internal storage, and up to 32GB external storage. The phone features 2.4-inch QVGA display and there is also a VGA camera with flash at the back. With 1200mAh battery, Nokia claims the phone to have up to 20.7 hours of Talktime and up to 22 days of standby time.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications and features

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full-screen FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution with HDR10 certifications. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging.

The Motorola One Fusion+ sports a quad-rear camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera inside the pop-up camera module.

The Motorola One Fusion+ also carries a rear fingerprint sensor on the back under Moto branding, a dedicated Google Assistant button as well, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The device runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.

