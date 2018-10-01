Nokia 5.1 Plus first sale in India at 12 noon today on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available for its first sale in India from 12pm.

Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available for its first sale in India from 12 pm today. This phone can be purchased via Flipkart. Flipkart is currently running a dedicated ‘Notify Me’ page for the sale of Nokia 5.1 Plus, which also lists an Airtel offer and users will have to register for the same. Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India last month, and is priced at Rs 10,999.

As per the sale page, Airtel prepaid subscribers will receive Rs 1,800 cashback on purchase of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, as well as free data benefits of 120GB. Users, though, can only avail these benefits if they recharge through the Rs 199 / Rs 298 / Rs 448 plans. Also, once the sale goes live, Flipkart could offer other deals, such as EMI offers across major banks, and other special discounts.

Featuring a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, Nokia 5.1 Plus has a notched display with 2.5D curved glass. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, it is run by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, as well as 3060mAh of battery backup. Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 400GB. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup which is vertically stacked, and also houses an LED flash module. The sensor arrangement includes a 13MP primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, alongside a 5MP depth sensor. Also, this Nokia phone features an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

The phone’s connectivity options are: dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS. The Nokia type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

