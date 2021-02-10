Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite launched in India: Price, specifications

HMD Global has announced the launch of Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite today. Nokia 5.4 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant. It is available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options.

There is only one configuration for Nokia 3.4 that is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour options. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are priced at Rs 3,599 and come in Snow and Charcoal colour options.

Nokia 5.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will go for sale on February 17, while Nokia 3.4 will be available on February 20. All the devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Nokia’s official website. Consumers who opt for pre-booking Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite between February 10 and February 19 will get a Rs 1,600 discount on the latter. These two will also be available on Amazon.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch 720p display with a punch-hole cutout to house a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and runs on Android 10 out of the box. There is 64GB storage onboard but it can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The company says it is Android 11 ready. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup inside a circular camera module. It has a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. It features an LED flash placed outside the camera module. Nokia claims that there is zero shutter lag on Nokia 5.4.

Under the hood, it has a 4,000 mAh battery capable of 10W fast-charging via Type-C port. The fingerprint sensor is just below the camera on the back. For shooting there is a dedicated Cinema mode that can record at 24fps. It also features OZO audio for better sound in videos. Google Assistant can be summoned with a dedicated button on the left.

Nokia 3.4 has a triple-camera setup on the back Nokia 3.4 has a triple-camera setup on the back

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Nokia 3.4 also has a 6.39-inch 720p display with a punch-hole design. The front snapper is 8MP. On the back, Nokia 3.4 also has a circular camera module but houses a triple-camera setup. There is a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP ultrawide camera. The LED flash is placed inside the camera module as well. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and is Android 11 ready. It also has expandable storage via microSD card up to 512GB. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with standard 5W charging via a Type-C port. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button too.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite can go on for up to 5 hours on a single charge Nokia Power Earbuds Lite can go on for up to 5 hours on a single charge

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has a 6mm driver and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earbuds weigh 48.4 grams. They can go on for up to five hours on a single charge and 35 hours with the case. The charging case of the earbuds has a battery capacity of 600 mAh. They also have an IPX7 rating making them sweat and water-resistant.