Nokia 5.4 launching in India soon, Flipkart teaser page reveals

Nokia 5.4 will soon be launched in India, as per the latest teaser page of Flipkart. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the exact India launch date, a report from Gizmochina claims that the Nokia 5.4 will launch in India on February 10. Nokia is also all set to launch its budget Nokia 3.4 smartphone in India. There is a possibility that both the phones could be launched on the same day.

Both the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are already available in the European market. The Nokia 5.4 was launched with a starting price of €189, which is around Rs 16,900. But the device is expected to cost less than 15,000 in India. Nokiapoweruser has tipped that the Nokia 3.4 will cost Rs 11,999 in the Indian market. For the same price, users will reportedly get the base 3GB RAM variant. It launched in the European market for EUR 159 (approximately Rs 13,700).

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is also powering the recently launched Poco M3 phone. The Nokia 5.4 was launched with Android 10 and the company said that it will get Android 11. The Finnish smartphone company promised two years of OS update and three years of monthly security updates with this device. On the front, Nokia 5.4 has a punch-hole 16MP front camera. On the back, it has a circular camera module design housing a quad-camera setup. The primary camera is 48MP, a 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

In the video department, the device has a ‘Cinema’ mode where it shoots videos at 24fps in 21:9 cinematic format. It can go up to 60fps. Additionally, it also offers OZO spatial audio and wind noise cancellation for videos. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. There is no fast charging support on the phone. However, the 18W charger included in the box. On the back, Nokia has added a fingerprint scanner below the camera module. There is also a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

In the European market, the Nokia 3.4 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor, which is an entry-level chip. It will be backed by up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery with support Type-C USB. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP camera, a 2MP sensor and a 5MP camera. The budget device supports dual SIM nano slots, microSD support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.