Nokia 5.4 launched globally: Check specifications and other details

Nokia 5.4 comes ni two colours (Image: Nokia)

HMD Global launched its mid-range budget smartphone Nokia 5.4 today starting at €189 (Rs 16,900 approximately. Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39 HD+ punch-hole display down from the 6.55-inch display on the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in two colours — Polar Night and Dusk. There are three storage variants of the phone — 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor optimised with AI technology. The phone will run on Android 10 out of the box and will be Android 11 ready. The Finnish smartphone company also promises two years of OS update and three years of monthly security updates.

On the front, Nokia 5.4 has ditched its predecessor’s waterdrop-style notch and has a punch-hole 16MP front camera. On the back, it has a circular camera module design housing a quad-camera setup. The primary camera is 48MP, a 5MP ultrawide camera, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Nokia also claims that there will be zero shutter lag while capturing photos.

In the video department, Nokia has introduced a ‘Cinema’ mode where it shoots videos at 24fps in 21:9 cinematic format. It can go up to 60fps. Additionally, it also offers OZO spatial audio and wind noise cancellation for videos.

All of this is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery which is the same as its predecessor. Nokia claims that it can go up to two days. There is no fast charging on the phone. However, the charger included in the box is 18W.

The bezels have been reduced as well. On the back, Nokia retains the fingerprint scanner below the camera module. There is also a dedicated button to summon Google Assistant.

Once again, it seems like Nokia is banking on build quality and regular software updates as at this price segment it will go up against the likes of Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro and others.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd