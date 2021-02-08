scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Nokia 5.4 teaser shared on Flipkart ahead of upcoming India launch

From the teasers on Flipkart, it is confirmed that Nokia 5.4 will have a quad-camera setup on the back housed inside a circular camera module like its predecessor

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 11:46:23 am
nokia 5.4, nokia 5.4 launch india, nokia 5.4 price india, nokia 5.4 specs, nokia 5.4 camera, nokia 5.4 featuresNokia 5.4 is expected to launch on November 10 (Image: Flipkart)

Nokia 5.4’s is set to launch soon as Flipkart has shared short videos and images giving a glimpse at the smartphone. As per reports, Nokia 5.4 is expected to launch on February 10. From the teasers on Flipkart, it is confirmed that the phone will have a quad or four camera setup on the back housed inside a circular camera module like its predecessor. The LED flash has been placed outside the camera module instead of the centre which we saw on Nokia 5.3.

The waterdrop-style notch has been replaced by a cutout on the top left corner to house the front snapper. There is no Nokia branding at the bottom of the screen as Nokia 5.4 has got rid of the chin and sports thinner edges, better screen-to-body ratio.

The images on the landing page also indicate that there will be a dedicated night mode for better pictures in low-light conditions. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, but the e-commerce website did not mention the specifics. The Nokia phone will have a large battery just like the previous version.

The budget device from Nokia has already launched in Europe. The Europe variant has a 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen with the standard refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. On the back, it has a 48MP primary camera whereas a 16MP snapper on the front. It also has OZO Audio support. As per the pricing at launch last year, it is expected to go on sale for Rs 16,500 approximately.

