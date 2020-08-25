Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Which is better at Rs 13,999?

Redmi Note 9 Pro (left),Nokia 5.3 (centre), Poco M2 Pro (Express Photos)

HMD Global launched Nokia 5.3 and three other phones on Tuesday. The Nokia 5.3 is the highlight of the launch as it will mark the comeback of the brand in a segment that has several competitors including Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, and others. The anti-China sentiment prevailing in India may work in Nokia’s favour in boosting the sales of the newly-launched smartphone.

Here’s a comparison of how Nokia 5.3 fares against the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco M2 Pro that are two of the best smartphones in the price range the Finnish smartphone company is targetting.

Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Display

Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch dot display (punch-hole) with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. The Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Camera

On the back, Nokia 5.3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor inside of the waterdrop style notch.

Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor as the primary lens. The other cameras on the back are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera placed in the punch-hole display.

The Poco M2 Pro features a 16MP front snapper. On the rear panel, the phone includes a 48MP quad-camera setup. The smartphone includes a primary 48MP image sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Processor & Storage

Nokia 5.3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 Pro has an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. It is available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations. The internal storage is expandable up to 512 GB.

Poco M2 Pro is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of the internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Battery

Nokia 5.3 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 5020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging whereas Poco M2 Pro is the 5000mAh battery that comes with 33W super-fast charging.

Nokia 5.3 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco M2 Pro: Price in India

Nokia 5.3’s base variant is priced at Rs 13,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro’s base variant is available at Rs 13,999 and going up to Rs 16,999. Poco M2 Pro’s base variant costs Rs 13,999 and goes up to Rs 16,999.

