Nokia 5.3 India launch set for tomorrow, C3 and 4G feature phone teased: What we know so far

Nokia is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market by launching affordable smartphones starting tomorrow. Once, a best-selling brand, Nokia suffered setbacks over the decade because of its reluctance to shift to Android OS followed and then succumbing to the pressure against its competitors in the affordable range like MI, Samsung, Motorola, Realme and others.

Amidst the anti-China sentiment in the nation, Nokia is set to launch a few smartphones. Here’s a look at likely smartphone launches that we will see from the Finnish company.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3’s launch has been confirmed by the company in its Twitter posts the previous week. The upcoming smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It will be made available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

On the rear, Nokia 5.3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor inside of the waterdrop style notch. The pricing of the upcoming Nokia device is expected to be below Rs 15,000 to compete with the likes of MI, Vivo, Oppo, and others. Nokia 5.3 is already listed on the company’s website.

Nokia 4G feature phone

There is not much information about the upcoming feature phone other than it will support 4G networks as the name suggests. As per the teaser posted by Nokia India on Twitter, the feature phone will have a keypad. There are only a few phones with old school keypads that support 4G networks like Jio Phone 2, and Nokia 3310. The upcoming feature phone looks a lot like the Nokia 3310 and can be an updated version of it. The 4G feature phone is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000.

Nokia C3

The Nokia C3 is an entry-level smartphone that already launched in China. If Nokia launches the same smartphone as unveiled in China, it will have a 5.99-inch HD+ display, an octa-core UNISOC processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will have a single 8MP camera on the back of the phone along with an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner below it. In the front, it will have a 5MP camera snapper for selfies. It will be backed by a 3,040 mAh battery which charges via a micro USB port. This device is expected to be priced below Rs 10,000. It will be available in Sand Gold and Nordic Blue colours.

