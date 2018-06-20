Nokia 5.1 Plus spotted at TENAA with 5.86-inch display, octa-core processor

Nokia 5.1 Plus could launch sooner than expected (Image Source: TENAA) Nokia 5.1 Plus could launch sooner than expected (Image Source: TENAA)

Nokia 5.1 Plus has been passed through China’s regulatory authority TENAA, hinting at the imminent launch of the upcoming smartphone. The listing first spotted by SlashLeaks reveals a phone with the model number TA-1109, featuring a dual-camera setup.

As per the listing, the upcoming Nokia handset will feature a 5.86-inch FHD+ with 18:9 aspect ratio. While previously leaked renders showed the handset sporting a notch display, the images on the TENAA listing does not clearly reveal the notch. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to run Android Oreo OS. The document also lists an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone is expected to carry a chipset from either MediaTek’s Helio P series or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series SoC.

Other leaked features on the listing include three RAM options 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. It will likely have an expandable storage support of 128GB (via microSD card). In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is seen sporting vertically stacked dual camera sensors at the back. The phone is said to have a 13MP primary camera sensor rear side and a 5MP camera sensor up front. As for connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth, micro-USB port, and 4G VoLTE support. It will likely pack a 3000mAh battery and include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor on board.

We don’t know exactly when Nokia 5.1 Plus will launch, but since the phone has already been listed on TENAA, we expect it to be introduced in the coming weeks to come.

