Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India to be revealed on September 24 on Flipkart

Nokia 5.1 Plus India price to be unveiled on September 24 at 2pm Nokia 5.1 Plus India price to be unveiled on September 24 at 2pm

Nokia 5.1 Plus marked its debut in India last month. While HMD Global back then said that the price will be unveiled in September, a dedicated Nokia 5.1 Plus page on Flipkart now reveals that the smartphone’s price will be announced on September 24 at 2pm on the platform. The landing page indicates that the smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart alongside Nokia’s online store.

To recall, HMD Global at the time of Nokia 5.1 Plus announcement mentioned that the handset would have a ‘global average’ price of EUR 199 (around Rs 16,700) excluding taxes. Reports speculate that the Nokia 5.1 Plus could be priced in India in the sub- Rs 15,000 price range. That’s a no-brainer given that the Nokia 6.1 Plus from the same company with significantly better specifications is priced at Rs 15,999. So we believe that the price may be closer to Rs 12,000 than Rs 15,000.

The Android One powered Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country in August. Both the devices look similar, however, the former houses a slightly bigger notch as compared to Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The storage on the phone is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.

Also Read- Nokia 6.1 Plus review

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup packing a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP lens that comes with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens. The phone carries a 3,060mAh battery and a circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App