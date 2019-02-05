Nokia 5.1 Plus now available in 4GB, 6GB RAM variants, will go on sale from Feb 7

Advertising

HMD Global has announced that it will be making two new variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India starting February 7. The new 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,499, while the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 respectively.

The new RAM/internal storage variants will be available on the company’s official website from February 7 and retail outlets will have the product on its shelves from February 12. It will come in three colour options Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue.

Airtel consumers purchasing any of the two newly-introduced variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 along with 240 GB data over 12 months on recharges worth Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

Nokia 5.1 sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with ‎Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,060mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.