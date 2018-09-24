Nokia 5.1 Plus launch in India today on Flipkart: Price to be confirmed at 2 pm

Nokia 5.1 Plus’s price in India will be confirmed by the company today at 2 pm on Flipkart. Nokia 5.1 Plus’s price in India will be confirmed by the company today at 2 pm on Flipkart.

Nokia 5.1 Plus’ price in India will be officially revealed today by the company on Flipkart. The price of the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be confirmed at 2 pm on Flipkart and the new Nokia smartphone will be a exclusive to the e-commerce platform. It will also be sold on Nokia’s online store in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus also comes with an Airtel offer.

Nokia 5.1 Plus buyers will get up to Rs 1800 cashback and up to 240GB data free when they recharge with Rs 199 or Rs 249 or Rs 448 per month. The offer appears to be valid only for prepaid customers on the Airtel Network.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Price in India, Specifications

Nokia 5.1 Plus when it was announced came with a ‘global average’ price of EUR 199, which on conversion comes to around Rs 16,700. However, given that the Nokia 6.1 Plus starts at Rs 15,999, the expectation is that Nokia 5.1 Plus will cost less than Rs 15,000 in India.

The smartphone could start at Rs 12,000 in India, though we will have to wait and see till HMD Global confirms the pricing. It is not clear if the phone will also go on sale today, or whether it will be available at a later date.

Read more: Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Can it beat Xiaomi Mi A2?

In terms of specifications Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) notch-style display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs MediaTek Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Expandable storage support is up to 400GB via microSD card.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. Battery on board the Nokia 5.1 Plus is 3,060mAh and it has a fingerprint sensor at the back as well. Connectivity options on Nokia 5.1 Plus are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd