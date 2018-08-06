Nokia 5.1 Plus found with Bluetooth certification, launch expected soon

Nokia 5.1 Plus has been spotted with Bluetooth certification. Nokia 5.1 Plus has been spotted with Bluetooth certification.

This has been found by Nokiapoweruser, which has spotted five variants of the phone, which is the global version of the Nokia X5. Rumours doing the rounds also suggest that Nokia 5.1 Plus could be launched alongside the company's Nokia 6.1 Plus, which is HMD Global's other device to feature a notch over the display.

The latest Bluetooth certification of the Nokia 5.1 Plus shows five different model numbers. They have been named TA-1102, TA-1105, TA-1108, TA-1112, and TA-1120. Besides the model names, it is also seen that each variant has received Bluetooth 4.2 certification. Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched at 999 yuan (Rs 10,026 approx.) in China, and is expected to remain a budget device in its global launch, that is expected to include India.

Based on the specifications, Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch LCD HD+ display with a notch on top, and a 19:9 screen aspect ratio. While the front and back get Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the phone is designed within an aluminum frame. Though its Chinese version ran the Helio P60 processor, Nokia 5.1 Plus is expected to have a Snapdragon SoC and comes with a 3000mAh battery. While the phone will ship Android 8.1 Oreo, it will be eligible for the Android P update. It will be available in two storage variants: 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage.

On the camera front, Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, which is vertically stacked. Besides, it also offers an 8MP selfie lens. Connectivity options on this phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a type-C USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

