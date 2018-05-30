Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 launched: Specifications, prices

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 have been launched in Moscow. Here is a detailed look at the specifications. Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 have been launched in Moscow. Here is a detailed look at the specifications.

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 are the three new smartphone from HMD Global, which were announced at a special event in Russia. The Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 are 2018 variants of the phones from last year, and come with improved specifications and features. While Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 2.1 will be available from July 2018, the Nokia 3.1 will come in June 2018. Nokia 5.1 will have a price of Euro 189, which is around Rs 14,000 on conversion. Nokia 3.1’s average retail price will be Euro 139, which comes to Rs 10,000 plus, while the Nokia 2.1’s global average retail price will be $115, which is around Rs 7,700 plus.

All three smartphones comes with the latest Android OS. While Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 are Android One phones, which means they will get assured Android updates for the next two years, Nokia 2.1 is an Android Go phone, which runs a customised version of the OS to work smoothly on the budget smartphone.

Also read: Nokia 5 vs Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: A look at key differences

“With this range, we deliver larger screens, enhanced performance across our range with processor upgrades offering up to 50% higher performance while maintaining the perfect balance with power consumption and stunning designs – all in a segment where consumers often need to compromise. With our renewed portfolio, you can now enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying a premium on the price,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a press statement.

Nokia 5.1 has been launched in Moscow, and sports an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Nokia 5.1 has been launched in Moscow, and sports an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Nokia 5.1: Specifications, Price in India

Nokia 5.1 continues with the metal build design and is made from a single block of 6000 series aluminium, says the company. Nokia 5.1 has a “satin finish and feel,” according to HMD Global. However, the phone has a slightly bigger display with a thinner body and reduced bezels on the side. Nokia 5.1 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display (1080p) in the 18:9 aspect ratio, compared to the 16:9 aspect ratio on the previous generation variant of the Nokia 5. On the design front, Nokia 5.1 also has more rounded edges.

Nokia 5.1 is powered by MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor clocked at 2Ghz, with the company claiming a 40 per cent faster performance compared to the previous generation. The rear camera is now 16MP with PDAF. The front camera is 8MP. The fingerprint sensor has been relocated to the back of the phone as well. It has NFC as well to support Google Pay.

Read more: Nokia 2.1 vs Nokia 2: Here is what’s new on the Android Go phone

Nokia 5.1 will come in three colours: Copper, Tempered Blue and Black. The phone will come in two RAM and storage variants: 2GB+16GB and 3GB+32GB. The phone has a 3000 mAh battery, a micro-USB 2.0 port, and 128GB microSD slot card as well. Nokia 5.1’s price in India is listed as Rs 12,499 on the Nokia India website. However, according to the company, the India price is not yet confirmed, so this is not an official price. The India price of the Nokia 5.1 will announced at launch.

Nokia 3.1 now has aluminium sides with a dual diamond cut finish. Nokia 3.1 now has aluminium sides with a dual diamond cut finish.

Nokia 3.1: Specifications, Price in India

The company claims Nokia 3 has been the most successful model in their line-up. Nokia 3.1 now has aluminium sides. Nokia 3.1 also has a newer 18:9 aspect ratio display, though the display size is 5.2-inch with HD+ resolution and there is Corning Gorilla Glass on top for extra protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 6750, which is an octa-core processor.

The rear camera is now 13MP main camera with auto-focus, while the front camera is 8MP. Battery is 2990 mAh on the Nokia 3.1, and it also comes with more sensors to support popular AR apps like Pokémon Go, as well as Google Pay via NFC. It will come in three colour options: Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron. The phone also has two RAM/storage options 2GB+16GB and 3GB+ 32GB, with 128GB microSD card support.

Sensors on the Nokia 3.1 are: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer. Nokia 3 was launched in India at a price of Rs 9,499, and the new phone could be in a similar range, though the official price has not been confirmed.

Nokia 2.1 is the Android Go phone on the list and it comes with 4000 mAh battery with HMD Global promising 2-day battery life. Nokia 2.1 is the Android Go phone on the list and it comes with 4000 mAh battery with HMD Global promising 2-day battery life.

Nokia 2.1: Specifications, Price in India

Nokia 2.1 is the Android Go phone on the list and it comes with 4000 mAh battery with HMD Global promising 2-day battery life. The budget Nokia 2.1 has a 5.5-inch HD resolution display, dual front-facing stereo speakers. It has a polycarbonate back with metallic accents to make it stand out from the crowd.

Nokia 2.1 is now powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 64-bit processor, sports an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera. Nokia 2.1 will come in three metallic colours: Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver. The onboard storage is 8GB with 128GB microSD support and the phone has 1GB RAM. Sensors on the Nokia 3.1 are: Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer.

All three Nokia phones are powered by the latest version of Android Oreo, though in case of Nokia 2.1 it is Android Oreo Go edition. All three phones are ready for Android P, according to the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd