Nokia 4.2 launched in India for Rs 10,990: Specifications, price, offers

HMD Global launched the Nokia 4.2 today in India. The budget smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. This comes after the company listed Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 on its India website. However, there is no word on the launch of Nokia 3.2.

HMD Global showcased the Nokia 4.2 at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in March alongside Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 3.2. The device will be available exclusively on Nokia.com/phones for a 7-day period starting today.

Starting May 14, Nokia 4.2 will be available across select retail outlets– Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG. The phone will be available pan-India across top mobile retail outlets from May 21.

Nokia 4.2 launch offers

Nokia is offering flat Rs 500 discount on the purchase of Nokia 4.2. Customers can use the promo code “LAUNCHOFFER” till June 10, 2019, on Nokia India website avail the discount.

Purchases made through the HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Card will receive 10 per cent cashback. The offer is also valid on EMI payments made through HDFC cards. From June 10 onwards, the offer will be available on retail stores as well.

Nokia 4.2 is coming with free six-month screen replacement worth INR 3,500 covered under Nokia phone screen protection insurance. Additionally, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will receive Rs 2,500 cashback in the form of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be redeemed on recharge of Rs 199 and above.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.

Nokia 4.2 has a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 clubbed with a secondary 2MP sensor. The front camera on the device is an 8MP shooter. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery and it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.