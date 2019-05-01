Nokia 4.2 now up for pre-order in the US via Amazon

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 4.2 alongside Nokia 3.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 and Nokia 9 PureView at the Mobile World Congress 2019. The budget phone is now open for pre-booking in the US at the Amazon, and B&H Photo. The Amazon listing reveals that the product will be shipped on May 14, 2019. The phone is available in two colours– Black and Pink.

Earlier, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 went live on the Nokia India website, however, the listing does not reveal the price of the two smartphones. For the pre-bookings, the price of the Nokia 4.2 is listed as $189 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model on both Amazon and B&H Photo websites.

The amount is approximately Rs 13,000 so we can expect the Nokia 4.2 to cost around the same range in India as well. However, there is also a 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option for the Nokia 4.2 as well, which is not yet available in the US market.

Since the two phones are listed on the Nokia India website, HMD Global might release them in the Indian market soon. Looking at the specifications of the two devices, we can assume that the Nokia 3.2 will cost lesser than the Nokia 4.2.

Nokia 4.2: Specifications, features

Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of storage. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the phone.

The device has a dual rear camera setup carrying a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 clubbed with a secondary 2MP sensor. The front camera on the Nokia 4.2 is an 8MP shooter. The phone has a 3,000mAh battery and it features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.