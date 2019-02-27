Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 with Face Unlock and AI imaging: Full specifications

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 price in India, specifications: HMD Global recently unveiled its latest budget smartphones – the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 at MWC 2019, being held in Barcelona. Both the devices are quite different on the specifications front, though they are part Google’s Android One initiative and will start shipping in April.

Both the devices come with a dedicated Google Assistant button, Face Unlock and AI-powered imaging. The global units of the phones will also come with secure NFC, while the India variant will not have NFC, according to HMD Global.

Nokia 4.2 is priced at $169 (approximately Rs 12,000), whereas, the Nokia 3.2 is priced at $1,39 (approximately Rs 10,000). The company is yet to reveal, how much the devices will cost in India.

Nokia 4.2: Specifications

Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ waterdrop notch design display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. Nokia 4.2 has a glass back design and comes in new Pink Sand colour variant as well.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Nokia 3.2: Specifications

Nokia 3.2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor paired with an Adreno 504 GPU.

The device comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. It is a part of Google’s Android One initiative and runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia 3.2 features a 13MP sensor with support for AI on the back. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor to take selfies.

Nokia 4.2:

5.7-inch HD+ 2.5D display (295ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Adreno 505 GPU

Dual camera setup: 13MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2MP, depth sensor

8MP selfie camera

2GB RAM/16GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB

MicroSD support (400GB)

3,000mAh battery

Nokia 3.2:

6.26-inch HD+ display (269ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Adreno 504 GPU

13 MP, f/2.2, AF primary camera

5 MP, f/2.2 front camera

2GB RAM/16GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage

MicroSD support (400GB)

4,000mAh battery