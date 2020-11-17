Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 India launch on November 26: Expected specifications, price

Nokia has launched two new smartphones including Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 will launch in India on November 26, as per the latest teaser by the company. The brand has posted a teaser video via its official Twitter handle. It shows the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 phones with a text “only 10 days to go.” This confirms that the India launch date of the devices. The two smartphones made their debut in Europe in the month of September and now, they are all set to hit the Indian shores.

The new Nokia phones are expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, considering the entry-level specifications. The Nokia 3.4 was launched for EUR 159 (roughly Rs 13,700) in Europe. This price is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 119 (around Rs 10,300). For the same, the company is selling 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The Nokia 3.4 ships with Android 10 OS. The device has a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400nits of brightness. The budget handset has a punch-hole display design. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button. This Nokia phone was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is a low-end chip.

The rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 3.4 features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and an audio jack. The company has added a fingerprint sensor as well.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

This one too runs on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Nokia 2.4 features the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The company has added a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery inside the phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd