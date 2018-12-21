Nokia 3 gets Android 8.1 Oreo with December 2018 security patch: Report

Nokia 3 (2017) is finally getting Android 8.1 Oreo update. First reported by Nokia Camp, the Android 8.1 Oreo update comes with the December 2018 security patch. The official changelog reportedly mentions features like a revamped power menu, new Settings menu, Bluetooth battery percentage, and improved system stability.

The budget smartphone was first launched in February 2017 with Android 7.0 Oreo. It’s being said that the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 3 was delayed due to the compatibility issues with the MediaTek chipset. Now, the device has finally received Android 8.1 Oreo.

To download the Android 8.1 Oreo update on the Nokia 3, simply go to Settings>Software upgrade. The update carries software build number V4.42D.

To recall, Nokia 3 sports a 5-inch HD display, a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot), an 8MP camera on the front and back, and a 2650mAh battery. The Nokia 3 can be purchased at a price of Rs 8,990.

Even though Android 8.1 Oreo is a bit old, it’s still good to see that a budget phone like the Nokia 3 is getting regular software updates.HMD Global has already promised Android 9.0 Pie for the Nokia 3, in case you are not aware.