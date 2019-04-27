Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 get listed on Nokia India website, may launch soon

Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 were unveiled in the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) earlier in February this year and it seems the smartphones are going to launch in India very soon as Nokia’s India website has listed them.

The listing does not mention any price or date of release, however, it suggests that their launch is imminent now. The two devices will be HMD Global’s latest budget smartphones in the country.

Both the devices are quite different on the specifications front, though they are part of Google’s Android One initiative. Both devices come with a dedicated Google Assistant button, Face Unlock and AI-powered imaging.

Globally, the Nokia 4.2 is priced at $169 (approximately Rs 11,805), whereas, the Nokia 3.2 is priced at $139 (approximately Rs 9709). The company is yet to reveal how much the devices will cost in India.

The Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.71-inch HD+ waterdrop notch design display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

On the other hand, the Nokia 3.2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor paired with an Adreno 504 GPU.

The device comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. It is a part of Google’s Android One initiative and runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera specifications, the Nokia 3.2 features a 13MP sensor with support for AI on the back. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor to take selfies.