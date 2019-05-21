Nokia 3.2 Android One with 4,000mAh battery launched at Rs 8,990: Specifications, features

HMD Global has launched a new budget smartphone in India, dubbed Nokia 3.2. It is priced at Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,790 for the 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage variant and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant, respectively. The device will be made available via the Nokia website and offline partner stores across India.

Launch offers include Rs 2,500 instant cashback for Vodafone and Idea subscribers in terms of 50, Rs 50 recharge vouchers, which can be redeemed on recharges of Rs 199 and above. HDFC Credit and Debit card users will receive a 10 per cent cashback in stores. Lastly, consumers purchasing the device online can use the coupon “LAUNCHGIFT” to receive a gift card of Rs 1,000.

Consumers will also get a free one-time screen-replacement covered under Nokia phone screen protection insurance for a six-month period from Servify. All of the above offers will be valid until June 30.

Key features of the device include an integrated notification light in the power button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 13MP primary camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes in two RAM/internal storage variants: 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. The device sports a 13MP single camera sensor on the back with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it sports a 5MP fixed focus sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.