Nokia 3.1 with 18:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

HMD Global has launched the next generation Nokia 3 smartphone, the Nokia 3.1 in India. The key highlight of the new Nokia smartphone is its 18:9 display and stock Android experience. Nokia 3.1 made its debut at an event in Moscow in May this year alongside the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphone.

Nokia 3.1 price, launch offers and availability

Nokia 3.1 is priced in India at Rs 10,499 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage model. The handset will be available in three colour options Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome and White/Iron colour. As for the availability, the Nokia 3.1 will be available for purchase via Nokia’s online store, Paytm Mall and across major mobile retailers starting July 21.

Talking about the offers, consumers who purchase Nokia 3.1 from a retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code will be eligible for a 10 percent cashback on recharges and bill payments on Paytm. In addition, users can get Rs 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking a minimum of two movie tickets via Paytm.

ICICI Bank Credit or Debit card holders can further avail a cashback offer of 5 percent. HMD Global is providing offers to Idea an Vodafone subscribers as well.

Nokia 3.1 specifications and features

Nokia 3.1 features a 5.2-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass layered on top for added protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6750 clocked at 1.5GHz. Although HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.1 with two RAM/storage options- 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage, the company brought only the 2GB RAM model to the Indian smartphone market. The phone has an expandable storage support of 128GB (via microSD card).

On the software front, the phone runs Android-One based Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. As part of the Android One program, Nokia 3.1 will get major OS update for two years from the date of launch and three years of monthly security patch. Nokia 3.1 has a battery backup of 2900mAh. Sensors on board include- ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer.

