Nokia 3.1 Plus starts getting Android 9 Pie update

HMD Global has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus, which was launched in October last year. Though HMD Global promised to roll out the update by the end of January, it is finally available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Nokia 3.1 Plus users over the span of the next few days.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer HMD Global, tweeted the arrival of the Android Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus. To check if your Nokia 3.1 Plus has received the update, go to Settings > About Phone > Software updates to manually check for the update.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus update comes days after Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 8 phones received the Android 9 Pie update. Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 Sirocco received the updates in January.

The Android 9 Pie update brings February security patch, new system navigation, upgraded settings menu, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, Predictive App Actions, and improvements to notifications to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

The wait is over! Get ready to feast on a sweeter smartphone experience with Android 9 Pie on Nokia 3.1 Plus. Nokia smartphones get smarter with time #GetSmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/8wG544OAEk — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 26, 2019

Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS screen with 720 X 1440 pixels resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor together with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage space which is upgradable to 400GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP secondary monochrome sensor. At the front, the device has an 8MP sensor for selfies.