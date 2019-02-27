Toggle Menu Sections
Nokia 3.1 Plus starts getting Android 9 Pie update

Nokia has rolled out Android 9 Pie update for its Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone, which was launched in October last year. HMD Global's chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced the update on Twitter.

HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced the Android 9 Pie update roll out for the Nokia 3.1 Plus

HMD Global has rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus, which was launched in October last year. Though HMD Global promised to roll out the update by the end of January, it is finally available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach all Nokia 3.1 Plus users over the span of the next few days.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer HMD Global, tweeted the arrival of the Android Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus. To check if your Nokia 3.1 Plus has received the update, go to Settings > About Phone > Software updates to manually check for the update.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus update comes days after Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 8 phones received the Android 9 Pie update. Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 Sirocco received the updates in January.

The Android 9 Pie update brings February security patch, new system navigation, upgraded settings menu, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, Predictive App Actions, and improvements to notifications to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS screen with 720 X 1440 pixels resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor together with 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage space which is upgradable to 400GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP secondary monochrome sensor. At the front, the device has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

