Nokia 3.1 Plus now on sale in India: Price, data offers and other details

Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

HMD Global recently launched its budget Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in India. The company has made the device available for the first time today. It is currently available on the company’s official web store and offline retailers. Nokia 3.1 Plus is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. Additionally, HMD Global has partnered with Airtel to offer its customers up to 1TB data free for those who get a recharge of Rs 199 or higher.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is currently the new budget option in the company’s smartphone portfolio. Key features include a dual rear camera setup, Android One, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with 2GB/3GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Nokia X7 with Snapdragon 710 chipset, Zeiss-branded dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Nokia 3.1 Plus features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 paired with a secondary 5MP Monochrome sensor with an aperture on f/2.4. On the front, the device sports an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Nokia 3.1 Plus sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd