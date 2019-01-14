Nokia 3.1 Plus gets price cut in India, now available for Rs 9,999

HMD Global has cut the price of Nokia 3.1 Plus in India. The smartphone is now available for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,499. This is the only model available in the market, the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Nokia 3.1 Plus made its debut in India back in October alongside Nokia 8110 4G.

The update price is yet to reflect on the official Nokia store. However, both Amazon.in and Flipkart are already selling the handset at a reduced price.

In terms of specification and features, Nokia 3.1 Plus is essentially a mid-range smartphone. It sports a 6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also there which lets you increase the internal memory up to 400GB.

The Android One-branded smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Flip the phone, and you will notice a dual-camera setup. The setup consists of a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary snapper. The handset also features a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

HMD Global will soon launch the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 smartphones at MWC 2019, which begins February 25 in Barcelona, Spain. Both phones are anticipated, especially the Nokia 9 PureView which may feature five Zeiss-branded cameras on the back. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.2 will reportedly feature a punch hole screen display.