Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Stylish design, cameras stand out

HMD Global has launched its new mid budget Nokia 3.1 Plus in India. The phone has a big 6-inch bezel less display and it comes with dual cameras at the back. Priced starting at Rs 11,499, Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available via offline retail stores and Nokia Mobile online store from October 19. Nokia 8110 was also unveiled alongside the phone.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One phone that comes with a promise of monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. In India, the phone will support dual SIM slots and will be available in three colour options – blue, white and Baltic. We spent some time with Nokia 3.1 Plus and here’s our first impressions.

Nokia 3.1 Plus: Design and display

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets a 6-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D glass. The build is among the most striking feature for me. The phone feels solid and has a sturdy built that surely does instill confidence. The design is likeable as well, thanks to an aluminum back cover with matt finish. This also means the phone is less prone to fingerprint smudges compared to glass bodied phones and is less slippery.

The dual rear camera setup is aligned vertically at the center of the back cover with a circular fingerprint scanner below it. Despite a 6-inch display, it easily fit into my hands thanks to a taller, sleek design.

The display on Nokia 3.1 Plus has good viewing angles. The colours pop out and icons look sharp, which is great. However, using the phone in bright outdoors was a bit of a struggle as I had to try really hard to look at the display even with brightness switched to maximum.

Nokia 3.1 Plus: Camera

Nokia 3.1 Plus features 13MP+5MP cameras at the back, while the front camera is an 8MP lens. The rear camera supports the live bokeh feature and bokeh is supported on the selfie shooter as well. In my limited time with the phone, the pictures that I clicked in bright outdoors were impressive. The live bokeh mode also works well and does not take a lot of time to render. The pictures were detailed and I also liked the colour reproduction.

Nokia 3.1 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 3.1 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 3.1 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 3.1 Plus fails to impress when it comes to selfies, though I will reserve my judgement for a full review. My main problem with selfies was the colours looked washed out. Low-light photography with Nokia 3.1 Plus is something we will have to test on our extensive review.

Nokia 3.1 Plus: Processor, battery and memory

Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core Hello P22 processor and coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, that should easily last for a day.

The dual SIM phone runs Android Oreo with two years of OS updates promised. We expect Nokia to roll out Android Pie for the phone soon, though it is a bit disappointing the phone does not ship with the software version out of the box.

Nokia 3.1 Plus: Early impressions

Nokia 3.1 Plus competes closely with Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9N, etc in India. The phone stands out for it’s larger display and a stunning design. Another positive is the stock Android experience and promised updates, which means Nokia 3.1 Plus will be among the first smartphones to get Android Pie. So far, the new Nokia phone looks like a device I’d recommend in the budget category, but a lot will depend on the overall performance and battery life.

